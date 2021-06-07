Jennison Associates LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 148,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $7,538,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $13,512,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

