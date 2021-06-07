Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,310 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,871 shares of company stock worth $17,800,679. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

