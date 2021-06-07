Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.78% of AssetMark Financial worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,772 shares of company stock worth $2,294,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

