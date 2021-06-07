Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $15,249,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.