Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274,952 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

