Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,193 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Mueller Water Products worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.