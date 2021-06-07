JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 927,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 2.7% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $19.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

