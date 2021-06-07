Jiangping Xiao Sells 8,000 Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $19.53. 1,698,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $227.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.78 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter worth $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter worth $335,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter worth $263,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access the art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.