Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JIXAY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jiangxi Copper in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Shares of JIXAY traded down $17.99 on Monday, hitting $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.