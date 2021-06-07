Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $436.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

