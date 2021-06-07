JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 831,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after buying an additional 95,063 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

