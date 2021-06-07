Keep4r One Day Volume Reaches $29,166.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00016161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $484,387.78 and $29,166.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.01054066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,673.64 or 0.10284089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00053378 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

