Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.