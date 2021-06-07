Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

