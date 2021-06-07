Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEE stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.