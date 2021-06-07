Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of SAH opened at $47.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.39%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

