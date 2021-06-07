Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,439,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

