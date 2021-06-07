Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,026 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of FBCG opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20.

