Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $35.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

KDP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

