Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Major Shareholder Sells 69,600 Shares

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KIN traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 953,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,431. The firm has a market cap of $298.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

