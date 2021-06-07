Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 41,670 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 400.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $823,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.