Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 37,959 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITHXU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000.

Shares of ITHXU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

