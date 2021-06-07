Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 126,028 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126,028 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

