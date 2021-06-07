Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $439,000 Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. TrueCar’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,914 shares of company stock worth $573,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

