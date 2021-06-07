Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.42

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 4533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,921 shares of company stock valued at $670,213. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

