Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.97. 913,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,589. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

