Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $276,883.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $276,883.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00272512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00253365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01149557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.73 or 0.99874135 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

