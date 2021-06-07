Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

