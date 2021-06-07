Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $98.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Life Storage traded as high as $104.37 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

LSI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

