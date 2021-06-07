Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 786,006 shares.The stock last traded at $72.89 and had previously closed at $71.85.

Several research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

