Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Tops $610,499.25

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $610,499.25 and approximately $83,365.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00283026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00251558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.01161211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,405.76 or 0.99592622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.