Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Holdings Trimmed by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares accounts for approximately 9.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.68. 267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,165. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.