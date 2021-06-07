Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

