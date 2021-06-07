Loom Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.60 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Loom Network has a market cap of $72.20 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00073353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.01006326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.23 or 0.09809010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051741 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

