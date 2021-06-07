Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

