Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 890,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.57. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

