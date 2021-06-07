Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Nelnet worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NNI stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.