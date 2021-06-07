Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

