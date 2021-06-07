Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,158 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST opened at $96.34 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,447.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,627 shares of company stock worth $13,903,599. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

