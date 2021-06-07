Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $7.49 Million Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XENE. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $759.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

