Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 890,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.57.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

