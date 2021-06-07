Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 190,000 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 190,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $50.51 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

