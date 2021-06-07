Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 418,550 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 418,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $759.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.