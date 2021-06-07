Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 340,201 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,201 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.58 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.