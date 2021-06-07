Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 387,210 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 387,210 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Maximus worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $90.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.