Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Novavax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Novavax by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $183.01 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,685,423. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

