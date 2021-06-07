Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 260.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,746,002 shares of company stock worth $25,028,796 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.67. 6,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

