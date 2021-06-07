Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP remained flat at $$127.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,723. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

