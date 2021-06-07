Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 133,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

