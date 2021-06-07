Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $600,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,010. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.